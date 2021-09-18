CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK disappointed in America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

 7 days ago

America’s allies are disappointed with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the U.K., members of Parliament did not hold back in their criticism of President Joe Biden’s actions and rhetoric relating to Afghanistan. Veterans of the Afghan war serving in Parliament give their input on the withdrawal. What does this mean for President Joe Biden’s reputation at home and abroad?

