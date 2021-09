The Vollebak Planet Earth Jacket is the latest from the experimental adventure brand that will provide wearers with an ultra-durable piece of outerwear that is designed to get better with every day of wear. The jacket is constructed using waxed cotton along with Cordura fabric on the interior for the lining to put a focus on enhanced durability against damage. The jacket is outfitted with a total of nine pockets that includes four layers one in the front, two large ones in the bellows, an oversized storage pocket on the interior and two concealed ones on either side of the chest.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO