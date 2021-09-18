Friday's Scores

9th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BOSTON (AP) — Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory on Saturday as Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat Missouri 41-34. BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the schools and the Eagles' first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.
CHICAGO (AP) — To win more games than any coach in the storied history of Notre Dame football, Brian Kelly has needed to be adaptable. Maybe never more than the first month of this season. The Fighting Irish have used three quarterbacks and four left tackles, moved away from their run-first mentality and added new wrinkles on defense to head into October unbeaten.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for a pair long first-half touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 23-10 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. Anderson sprinted 72 yards on Army's third play then eclipsed that personal best with a 75-yard score in the second quarter. He had a career-high 236 yards rushing on 15 carries before leaving with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Anderson had to exit the game twice in the first half with injuries before returning both times.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D'Wan Mathis threw for two touchdowns to Kadas Reams, Kyle Dobbins had three short touchdown runs and Temple rolled to a 41-7 win over FCS foe Wagner on Saturday. In the first meeting between the schools, the Owls (2-2) had no trouble, although the Seahawks (0-4) took...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for two touchdowns, special teams added a pair of scores and the Montana defense contributed one as the Grizzlies rolled to a 39-7 win over Cal Poly on Saturday. Humphrey kicked off the scoring with a 65-yard hookup with Samuel Akem midway through...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — D'Eriq King was watching from the sideline, and his backups put on a show. Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Griffin O’Connor passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Rodney Thomas II had two interceptions and a returned onside kick for a score, and Yale beat Cornell 23-17 on Saturday. O’Connor connected with Darrion Carrington for a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tom Loeffler ran for two touchdowns and St. Thomas (MN) beat Butler 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut on Saturday. St. Thomas (2-1, 1-0) went 35-1 in its last 36 games played on campus...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for three touchdowns and caught one of his own from Pierre Strong Jr., who rushed for 150 yards, as South Dakota State blanked Indiana State 44-0 on Saturday in both teams' Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. All three of Oladokun's touchdown throws...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 352 yards with two touchdowns as Incarnate Word scored in every quarter and shut out McNeese 31-0 Saturday to open Southland Conference play. The Cardinals (3-1) had closed their nonconference slate last week with a historic 42-35 defeat of Texas State,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O'Connell hooked up with T.J. Sheffield on a 14-yard scoring pass with 5:44 left to play for Saturday's only touchdown, giving Purdue a 13-9 victory over rival Illinois. The Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) rebounded from their only loss of the season by claiming...
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Grant Breneman threw a touchdown pass and ran for 119 yards and a score and the Colgate defense did the rest as the Raiders cruised to a 30-3 victory over Lehigh in a Patriot League opener on Saturday. Breneman opened the scoring with a 9-yard TD...
