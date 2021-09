Pittsburgh Pirates’ middle infielder Ji-Hwan Bae has had a solid season at Double-A, and could be looking at a promotion to Triple-A to start 2022. The Pittsburgh Pirates have multiple noteworthy prospects who man both second base and shortstop. Nick Gonzales and Liover Peguero are probably the team’s most talented. But Diego Castillo has hit well at Double-A and has so far carried it over to Triple-A.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO