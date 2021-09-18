CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kluber beats Indians, Gallo homers twice as Yanks win 8-0

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six sharp innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and the New York Yankees routed Cleveland 8-0 in the start of the Indians’ final series in the Bronx. Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.

abc17news.com

Yanks regain WC spot behind stingy Kluber

NEW YORK -- Corey Kluber could not permit himself a stroll down memory lane. The two American League Cy Young Awards, the four postseasons and a World Series appearance -- those would have to remain in the past. To indulge in such a moment at this crucial stage of the Yankees' season, he said, would be "selfish."
