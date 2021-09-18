CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Christie's Nephew's Bar Mitzvah Source Of COVID Outbreak, NJ School Closure: Report

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ryD9_0bzvDrc400

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's nephew's Bar Mitzvah was the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that closed a North Jersey middle school, the New York Post reports.

"A few" adults and students were sickened as a result of the 13-year-old boy's coming-of-age party last weekend, Mendham Township Schools Superintendent Salvatore Constantino told the outlet.

As a result, the middle school was virtual on Friday, but is expected to reopen for in-person classes on Monday.

Todd Christie hung up the phone immediately when The Post called him Friday, while Chris Christie declined comment and said only that his brother had been vaccinated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Nearly 2 Dozen New Jersey School Districts Report COVID-19 Outbreaks Since School Year Began

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Nearly two dozen New Jersey school districts have reported outbreaks of COIVD-19 since the school year began. “Currently, there are a total of 23 outbreaks that have been identified. Among students, there are 82 reported cases of COVID across 22 school districts, with 16 cases among staff in 10 of those districts,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

COVID outbreak forces Robbinsville, NJ, school to go all remote

From a spike in COVID cases to a shortage of school bus drivers, New Jersey schools are struggling to get kids back to class full-time. Despite a vaccination rate as high as 62%, Robbinsville has closed the high school this week due to a spike in infections. The Mercer County school has moved students to an all remote learning schedule while the building is deep cleaned and contact tracing is conducted. All after school activities, including sports, have been canceled for the week, as well.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Daily Targum

K-12 schools throughout NJ report 23 coronavirus outbreaks amid rising cases

Over the past week, the number of New Jersey schools reporting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks has increased from six to 23 as cases rise among students and faculty across the state, said Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) in a press conference yesterday. “Among students, there are 82 reported cases of (COVID-19)...
EDUCATION
legalnewsline.com

A class action has been brought against NYC for vaccination mandate for teachers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are at the center of a new class action lawsuit against New York City. Rachel Maniscalco filed a complaint on September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Department of Education, Meisha Porter, in her capacity as Schools Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Dave A. Chokshi, its commissioner.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Daily News

NYC students who moved, got jobs during pandemic remote learning now face tough choices as in-person classes return

Remote classes weren’t 19-year-old Guerly Lizie’s favorite way to learn, but they allowed the West Brooklyn Community High School student to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic even as her life changed dramatically. After Lizie’s mom lost her job early in the pandemic, the teen found full-time work at a home health aide agency so she could chip in, while squeezing in online schoolwork ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Outbreak#The New York Post#Mendham Township Schools#The Post
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Outlines Tropical Storm Ida Resource Through Recovery Virtual Town Hall

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, state and federal officials outlined ways to get help in IDA’s aftermath through an online town hall. About 300 people logged on to ask questions of FEMA officials, as well as state and federal officials. They outlined the process for applying for aid, saying residents should begin by contacting FEMA. Thirty New Jerseyans died in Ida’s aftermath. Twelve New Jersey counties were declared federal disaster areas. The governor said the state needs to be prepared for future disasters.    
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

COVID outbreak forces Robbinsville, NJ, school to go all remote

From a spike in COVID cases to a shortage of school bus drivers, New Jersey schools are struggling to get kids back to class full-time. Despite a vaccination rate as high as 62%, Robbinsville has closed the high school this week due to a spike in infections. The Mercer County school has moved students to an all remote learning schedule while the building is deep cleaned and contact tracing is conducted. All after school activities, including sports, have been canceled for the week, as well.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
cbslocal.com

COVID Outbreaks Reported In Schools Across New Jersey

There's concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst students at some New Jersey schools. The state health commissioner says there are six outbreaks in schools across the state, and now there's an effort to get more children vaccinated; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
EDUCATION
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy