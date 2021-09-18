CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Inside the creation of the US-Australia submarine deal

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican and Australian officials have been in highly secret talks for months over a plan to share technology for nuclear-powered submarines, a process that was hatched more than a year ago and accelerated after President Biden took office in January. Officials familiar with the matter said the discussions were kept...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
WashingtonExaminer

Hunter Biden bragged of having 'access to the highest level' in China, email claims

Hunter Biden boasted of having "access to the highest level” in China, according to emails of his business contacts published on Thursday. The alleged claim by President Joe Biden's adult son was discussed in a Jan. 28, 2015, email obtained by Business Insider from Democratic donor Sam Jauhari to Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, as the men tried to put together a plan to free Libya’s many billions in frozen funds.
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
indybay.org

China imposes snapback sanctions on the USA

We are talking about the restrictions adopted by Beijing at the end of July on the basis of the national Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law against six American individuals and one organization. It was a response to the collective warning about the risks of doing business announced by a number of US government agencies on July 16 in Hong Kong and to the financial restrictions on the seven heads of the Central People's Government of the PRC in autonomy. In response to such situation the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized Washington and lodged a strong protest. Once again, the Chinese Foreign Ministry qualified the actions of the USA as a serious violation of international law and flagrant interference in the internal affairs of the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#France#American#Australian#British#Cornish#French#Cnn#State#The White House#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
AFP

At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran

The United States and European Union voiced frustration at the UN this week over the slow pace with Iran, saying its new government showed no indication it was ready to revive a nuclear accord. Iran's new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, strongly denounced the United States in a video address to the General Assembly Tuesday and indicated he backed a return to indirect talks with the United States in Vienna, although he did not give a timeline. "We don't have yet an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Thursday before leaving the annual UN summit. "We're pretty much prepared to return to Vienna to continue the talks. And the question is whether -- and if so when -- Iran is prepared to do that," Blinken said.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy