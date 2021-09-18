CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump NYC tower debt hits watch list with vacancies rising

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

A $100 million loan on Donald Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower was moved to a watch list Monday because of “lower average occupancy,” according to information compiled by Wells Fargo & Co. The debt, sponsored by the former president himself, is secured by the 244,482 square feet (22,700 square meters) of...

www.gazettextra.com

leedaily.com

$100 Donald Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank Watchlist Over Vacancies: Just In The News

After having its tenancy drop this year, former President Donald Trump’s most treasured chunk of Manhattan property investment has been placed on a debt “watch list.” According to Bloomberg News, Wells Fargo, the primary mortgage lender of a $100 million loan on the building, released records on Friday revealing that Trump Tower’s occupancy had fallen below 80% this year, down from 86 percent at the end of last year. During the COVID-19 epidemic, some important tenants left the building or were severely in arrears on their large rent obligations.
therealdeal.com

Trump Tower Chicago 89th-floor penthouse lists for $30M

A 14,260-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse on the 89th floor of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower was listed for sale at $30 million, making it the city’s priciest actively listed home. Sanjay Shah, CEO of Chicago-based software maker Vistex, bought the condominium as raw space at $17 million in 2014 and...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why these Trump associates were subpoenaed as part of the Jan. 6 probe

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a batch of subpoenas to associates of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, NBC News reported. The move should come as no surprise — committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Monday that subpoenas would likely be issued “within a week.”
POTUS
PennLive.com

Rudy Giuliani is no longer welcome at Fox News, report says

NEW YORK — It’s no coincidence that Fox News viewers haven’t been keeping up with the Giulianis in recent months, a new report claims. Rudy Giuliani, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has not appeared on the highly viewed cable channel for three months, according to Politico, which says Giuliani was slated to chat with Fox about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that happened while he was mayor. Giuliani, 77, was reportedly notified of the change of plans on the eve of the anniversary.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Latest evidence shows Trump's team knew election lies weren't true

Over the course of the year, the public has learned quite a bit about the ways in which Donald Trump and his team tried to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republican's defeat. Some of the revelations have come from investigators, some from journalists, and some former officials who were part of the administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats are again waging a battle of wills over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says no member of his party will support a bill lifting or suspending the debt limit – even though […] The post Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS

