Trump NYC tower debt hits watch list with vacancies rising
Janesville Gazette
7 days ago
A $100 million loan on Donald Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower was moved to a watch list Monday because of “lower average occupancy,” according to information compiled by Wells Fargo & Co. The debt, sponsored by the former president himself, is secured by the 244,482 square feet (22,700 square meters) of...
Earlier this month, one of former president Donald Trump’s best-known attorneys — veteran litigator Marc E. Kasowitz — withdrew from a case in which Trump had been sued for alleged defamation. Trump replaced him with a lower-profile lawyer: Alina Habba, from a four-attorney firm with offices near Trump’s Bedminster, N.J.,...
A lawyer for Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg told a judge more indictments are expected in the criminal tax fraud case against him and former President Donald Trump's company. That judge said he anticipates a trial taking place in late summer 2022. The indictment details what prosecutors called...
After having its tenancy drop this year, former President Donald Trump’s most treasured chunk of Manhattan property investment has been placed on a debt “watch list.” According to Bloomberg News, Wells Fargo, the primary mortgage lender of a $100 million loan on the building, released records on Friday revealing that Trump Tower’s occupancy had fallen below 80% this year, down from 86 percent at the end of last year. During the COVID-19 epidemic, some important tenants left the building or were severely in arrears on their large rent obligations.
A 14,260-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse on the 89th floor of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower was listed for sale at $30 million, making it the city’s priciest actively listed home. Sanjay Shah, CEO of Chicago-based software maker Vistex, bought the condominium as raw space at $17 million in 2014 and...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a batch of subpoenas to associates of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, NBC News reported. The move should come as no surprise — committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Monday that subpoenas would likely be issued “within a week.”
NEW YORK — At sundown, two vertical beams of bright blue light shot upward through the darkened New York City sky, evoking the twin towers in an annual tribute visible for miles. The “Tribute in Light” public art installation first shone six months after the Sept. 11 attacks and has...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Friday that her chief of staff, Patrick Parsons, is resigning to help elect "America First conservatives" — a reference to former President Donald Trump's agenda.
NEW YORK — It’s no coincidence that Fox News viewers haven’t been keeping up with the Giulianis in recent months, a new report claims. Rudy Giuliani, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has not appeared on the highly viewed cable channel for three months, according to Politico, which says Giuliani was slated to chat with Fox about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that happened while he was mayor. Giuliani, 77, was reportedly notified of the change of plans on the eve of the anniversary.
Sidney Powell, a former attorney for the Donald Trump re-election campaign, has asked a federal court to reduce the legal fees sought by the city of Detroit for contesting her bogus election fraud court cases. The city of Detroit is seeking $182,193.75 in attorneys' fees from Powell and her team...
A second Oklahoman has pleaded guilty over his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6. Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, faces up to six months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing. He pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol...
(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban.
Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS)
“And let me be...
President Joe Biden will not use executive privilege to protect former President Donald Trump by hiding his records from an investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. A journalist had asked Psaki at a briefing about comments Trump had made...
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Democrats must shine a light on all the “falsities” that Donald Trump and Republicans continue to tell, including “fraudits” that can impact elections to come.Sept. 25, 2021.
Over the course of the year, the public has learned quite a bit about the ways in which Donald Trump and his team tried to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republican's defeat. Some of the revelations have come from investigators, some from journalists, and some former officials who were part of the administration.
Republicans and Democrats are again waging a battle of wills over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says no member of his party will support a bill lifting or suspending the debt limit – even though […]
The post Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0