CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Celebrate the Season With a Spooky Hudson Valley Cemetery Crawl

By Robyn Taylor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re already more than halfway through September, and that means that the Halloween season is right around the corner. For some people, it’s already here. In fact, I know people who started buying Halloween decorations in late July. I kid you not. Now that it's actually here, how do you plan to celebrate the season? If you’re looking for some spooky fun, this just might be just the thing for you. And you can do it on your own time, whenever is convenient for you.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Residents Puzzled by Strange Beam of Light in Road

What the heck was this? Is it an alien or is it the Millennium Falcon getting ready to jump into hyperspace?. You've probably noticed that it's gotten weird over the past couple of years. Life in general has gotten weird but things have gotten strange here in the Hudson Valley as well. I swear if they decided to reboot the Twilight Zone or The X-Files they could get a whole season's worth of material from things that I've seen right here in the Hudson Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
City
Red Hook, NY
Hudson, NY
Society
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is Your Hudson Valley Home Movie Worthy?

I’m one of those people that just loves my home. I love to be in it, shop for things to put in it, rearrange it and clean it. But is my home movie worthy? Probably not. It’s perfect for me and my little family (which is 2 people and 2 cats), but I don’t think a movie crew could even fit inside of my tiny house. How about your home? Have you always wanted to see it on the big screen? This could be your chance.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kingston Waterfront’s Most Popular Festival Is Back for 2021

Last year it felt as if every article I wrote included the words postponed, canceled, closed, called off and out of business. Not very pleasant words, but they described exactly what was happening in the Hudson Valley, the state, the country and the rest of the world. It’s so refreshing to be able to tell you about things that actually ARE happening.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Restaurants#Halloween Decorations#History Lesson#The Board Of Health
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Free Joint Friday’ Returns to Dutchess County Smoke Shop

A Hudson Valley smoke shop will be handing out free joints to all of their customers once again this Friday. Last month Smokers Mecca in Beacon made headlines for a unique promotional stunt that invited everyone to stop by the store for a complimentary marijuana joint. The Free Joint Friday campaign was a huge success that resulted in a line of customers stretching all the way down Main Street in Beacon.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why Little Houses on Sticks are Popping Up All Over the Hudson Valley

I am sure many of you have heard about free book exchanges over time but do you know about Little Free Libraries? And did you know you could have one in your yard?. I am not sure exactly when I saw my first one in the Hudson Valley but it was definitely during the COVID-19 Pandemic. I was driving down the road and noticed that there was a little adorable cupboard designed like a house standing on a pedestal in a person's yard. As I drove by it caught my eye but admittedly I went by so fast I didn't get a good look.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The 5 Highest-Ranked Hotels by Travelers to the Hudson Valley

The highest-ranked hotels in the Hudson Valley offer travelers some interesting surprises during their stay. There are many choices for travelers staying in the Hudson Valley, but five local hotels outshine all the rest. The hotels we found that delighted travelers the most were clean, comfortable and had offered guests some extra-special perks.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Party this October at the Haunted Burn Brae Mansion

Fall is upon us and the spooky events are beginning across the Hudson Valley. Nothing says Halloween quite like a murder mystery Halloween party in an actual haunted mansion. The Burn Brae Mansion on the Burn Brae fairgrounds is known for its eccentric murder mystery dinner parties. This year for Halloween they're going all out.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fall Allergies Making The Hudson Valley Miserable This Week

When you think about allergies you usually picture spring flowers in bloom, but during the first week of fall, much of the Hudson Valley has found itself in allergy hell. Pollen counts in the Hudson Valley are at extremely high levels this week. And if you think the forecasted rain is going to make things better, we've got some bad news for you.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Geocaching Treasure Hunt Around The Hudson Valley

Want to take the family on an outdoorsy "treasure hunt" around the Hudson Valley? This fall, you can thanks to New York State Parks and Historic Sites. If you're anything like me than you probably have no idea what Geocaching is. According to National Geographic, geocaching is "a type of global treasure hunt of people looking for caches, or hidden stashes of objects. Seekers use GPS devices to find hidden caches. Caches are the hidden treasure. After registering online, geocachers look for coordinates (the longitude and latitude) of caches."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Do These Teal Ribbons Represent Throughout the Hudson Valley?

I noticed teal ribbons all throughout the Hudson Valley. These ribbons were almost in every town that I had passed and continued on. Do you know what they stand for?. This national campaign is meant to bring awareness to ovarian cancer, its symptoms and treatment. There isn’t an early detection test that can be done for this. Most importantly, September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy