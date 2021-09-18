Celebrate the Season With a Spooky Hudson Valley Cemetery Crawl

I am sure many of you have heard about free book exchanges over time but do you know about Little Free Libraries? And did you know you could have one in your yard?. I am not sure exactly when I saw my first one in the Hudson Valley but it was definitely during the COVID-19 Pandemic. I was driving down the road and noticed that there was a little adorable cupboard designed like a house standing on a pedestal in a person's yard. As I drove by it caught my eye but admittedly I went by so fast I didn't get a good look.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO