Eugene Locals Celebrate 'PARK(ing) Day' & Call For Fewer Parking Spaces
A Eugene bakery and local advocates celebrated international PARK(ing) Day. The idea is to raise awareness about how much space in a city is taken up by parking. Palace Coffee and Bakery owner Lisa Truelove participated in the local event by converting two parking spaces outside her business into outdoor seating with room for bicycles and an art installation. Truelove said organizers for the one-day event approached her about the opportunity.www.klcc.org
