CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK disappointed in America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

By Stringr
Democrat-Herald
 7 days ago

America's allies are disappointed with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. In the U.K., members of Parliament did not hold back in their criticism of President Joe Biden's actions and rhetoric relating to Afghanistan. Veterans of the Afghan war serving in Parliament give their input on the withdrawal. What does this mean for President Joe Biden's reputation at home and abroad?

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dartmouth

Dartmouth community reacts to U.S military withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban takeover

Students organized community discussions regarding the U.S. troop withdrawal, and regional organizations in the Upper Valley plan to provide support to Afghan refugees. Recent developments in Afghanistan have spurred discussions among community members on campus and in the Upper Valley about American foreign policy in Afghanistan and humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees.
MILITARY
codelist.biz

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie criticizes US withdrawal from Afghanistan

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie criticizes US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Hollywood star and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has sharply criticized the manner in which the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. Hollywood star and UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has sharply criticized the manner in which the United States withdrew...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gainesville.com

Readers comment on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, bike routes in Gainesville and more

A recent opinion piece by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (published Aug. 29) expressed embarrassment by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was actually former president Donald Trump who announced a date, and I am wondering if Cammack is aware of any preparations or planning made by that administration in anticipation of the withdrawal. Was it expected that the whole burden could be pushed into 2021?
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Parliament
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Did Jake Sullivan commit perjury? Emails reveal ‘lie’ on Trump

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration, may be guilty of perjury related to the Hillary Clinton campaign’s dirty tricks against Donald Trump. Last week, Michael A. Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his clients and their motives behind planting the rumor, at the highest levels of the FBI, of a secret Trump-Russia server.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki mocks Fox reporter for claiming women lie about being pregnant

Fox News’ White House reporter Peter Doocy has clashed with press secretary Jen Psaki in a heated exchange about pregnant women at the US-Mexico border.At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy asked about the situation at the border, where migrants routinely try to enter the United States.“We’re being told by our people on the ground that you’re releasing pretty much all family units,” said Doocy. “Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so…”“Are you suggesting...
POLITICS
Jano le Roux

Should the wall be finished? Joe Biden says no.

“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security,” Biden wrote in his proclamation.
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Chaotic Arizona Recount Finds Biden, Uh, Actually Did Beat Trump

A lengthy, chaotic review of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 vote by an obscure Florida tech company with no elections experience has concluded that President Joe Biden did win, after all. In fact, according to drafts of the final report obtained by The Arizona Republic on Thursday night, Cyber Ninjas’ “audit” found that former President Donald Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. Maricopa County’s count had Trump losing by 45,109 votes. County Board Chairman Jack Sellers told the Republic the draft report’s conclusions show “the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters... That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy