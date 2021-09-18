Mirantis Flow provides virtualization and containerization in the data center
Mirantis launched Mirantis Flow, a vendor-agnostic, cloud-native data center-as-a-service aimed at businesses currently using costly, lock-in cloud infrastructure technology to modernize infrastructure while enabling both virtualization and containerization for all application types. Mirantis Flow also simplifies onboarding for businesses just beginning their cloud journey. Flow makes it easy to quickly...www.helpnetsecurity.com
