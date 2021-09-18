Kudos to the Tigers Senior Goalkeeper...

The Tigers hosted Clinton Central, Sheridan, and Western Boone on senior night in the Tiger Invitational Thursday evening. The boys’ team started out the night and finished with the top 7 guys all in the top 15 winning with 19 points. Clinton Central took 2nd with 42 points. Western Boone and Sheridan did not have enough for a boys team score. Winning his 1st high school meet was Sophomore Aydan Wetter in a time of 19:09, followed in 2nd place was Abram Hale, Dylan Krehely 5th, Beau Burgin 9th, Carter Hammons 11th, Eli Taylor 12th, and rounding out the scoring was Aleks Warkentien in 13th. Also running for the Tigers for the night was Johnny Trepcos in 16th, Caleb McKaig 17th, Vaughn Royal 18th, Nate Williams 19th (PR 26:00), and Zane Williams in 23rd.
