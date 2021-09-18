CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kudos to the Tigers Senior Goalkeeper...

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

George Marks for his defense in goal and having 6 straight shutouts and only 1 goal given up in 7 total matches played in so far.He is a huge reason that the Tigers are 7-0 and ranked #2 in the nation.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Princeton Daily Clarion

Lady Tigers rally back for Senior Night win over Pike Central

PRINCETON — On a night that saw the Princeton Community Lady Tigers volleyball program honor their five seniors, their match against Pike Central fittingly ended with a five-set victory over Pocket Athletic Conference rival Pike Central. Seniors Kasey Wood, Maddon Williams, Cortney Dove, Brookelyn Packer and Emma Connor were all...
PRINCETON, IN
Summit Daily News

Summit High School senior captain’s 2 goals leads Tigers soccer to win in weird game

The Summit High School varsity boys soccer team won a weird 4-0 game at Denver West Saturday, Sept. 11. The Tigers (2-2) arrived Saturday for an 11 a.m. game time to find the Cowboys (0-3) were not in attendance. Once the miscommunication on the game’s start time was ironed out, the Tigers and Cowboys began the game with the Tigers sporting 11 players and the Cowboys seven.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Marks
lebanonathletics.com

Results of LHS Cross Country Tigers Invitational: Congrats to the Seniors.

The Tigers hosted Clinton Central, Sheridan, and Western Boone on senior night in the Tiger Invitational Thursday evening. The boys’ team started out the night and finished with the top 7 guys all in the top 15 winning with 19 points. Clinton Central took 2nd with 42 points. Western Boone and Sheridan did not have enough for a boys team score. Winning his 1st high school meet was Sophomore Aydan Wetter in a time of 19:09, followed in 2nd place was Abram Hale, Dylan Krehely 5th, Beau Burgin 9th, Carter Hammons 11th, Eli Taylor 12th, and rounding out the scoring was Aleks Warkentien in 13th. Also running for the Tigers for the night was Johnny Trepcos in 16th, Caleb McKaig 17th, Vaughn Royal 18th, Nate Williams 19th (PR 26:00), and Zane Williams in 23rd.
HIGH SCHOOL
Times-Union Newspaper

Burns Hat Trick Nets Tigers Senior Night 3-0 Win

Teammates, parents, and fans honored eight seniors on the Warsaw Tigers girls’ soccer team in pregame festivities on the Monday night. Junior Rylee Burns continued the tribute in the evening’s action with a hat trick for Warsaw in their 3-0 non-conference win over the Fort Wayne Northrup Bruins. The Tiger...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#Tigers
Princeton Daily Clarion

Lady Tigers fall to North Posey on Senior Night

The Princeton Community Lady Tigers golf program honored their four seniors at Princeton Country Club Wednesday after their final regular season match of the 2021 season. Seniors Reagan Cochren, Lexi Bane, Katie Dunkel and Korinth Whitestone were all honored at a dinner after a 203-216 loss to conference rival North Posey.
PRINCETON, IN
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids goalkeeper continue strong season

BIG RAPIDS – Owen Gammons has decided to play soccer at the right place at the right time for the Big Rapids Cardinals. He’s a junior in his first varsity season as goalkeeper. “We didn’t have anyone else,” Gammons said, adding he’s been keeper since he was younger. “At the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
towntopics.com

After Spending a Productive Year Away from Princeton, Senior Star Tyler Primed for Big Finale with Tiger Football

HAPPY TO BE BACK: Princeton University football player Jeremiah Tyler enjoying the proceedings at the program’s recently-held Media Day. Senior star linebacker Tyler is looking forward to a big senior year after not enrolling at Princeton last year. In 2019, Tyler was unanimously first-team All-Ivy and was one of two finalists for the Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. Tyler has been named as one of the six captains for the 2021 squad along with classmates Collin Eaddy, Trevor Forbes, Nikola Ivanisevic, James Johnson, and Cole Smith. Princeton, which had its 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, returns to action this fall by playing at Lehigh on September 18. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
Press-Republican

Ennis honored for goalkeeping

SYRACUSE — Junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis of Plattsburgh State has been named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 12, as announced by the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) on Monday. Ennis earned the honor after making seven...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Murray Ledger & Times

High School sports round-up; Lady Tigers return to winning ways at Fulton County; Lady Lakers celebrate Senior Night with 6th straight win

HICKMAN — After going 1-2 Saturday in the annual Kentucky All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament in Paducah, the Murray High volleyball team seemed anxious to return to the court Monday night. The Lady Tigers returned to the win column with an impressive straight-sets victory over host Fulton County in Hickman....
MURRAY, KY
Southlake Style

Senior Standouts

Now in his fourth year as the Southlake Carroll head coach, Riley Dodge is ready for the upcoming season, especially with a slate of seasoned seniors ready to take the field. “I love them. I have a special place in my heart for the senior class,” Riley says. “They were eighth graders when I got here, so they’ve been [here] four years with this coaching staff. We really feel like we’ve put a stamp on this senior class, and they’ve put a stamp on us as a staff.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
sicem365.com

Wandt wins second goalkeeper of the week award this season

Fifth-year senior Jennifer Wandt made a season-high six saves Sunday night to help her take home her seventh career weekly award. Her save of a dangerous Oregon shot with a little under three minutes left in the second overtime period helped seal an amazing comeback draw. She dove and fully...
SOCCER
thedp.com

DP Sports Player of the Week: goalkeeper Laurence Gladu

The women’s soccer team had an eventful weekend with two victories over Villanova and Rice at home. They maintained a perfect 5-0 home record, not without incredible contributions from their sophomore goalkeeper, Laurence Gladu. Prior to this season, Gladu had not received any game time, so she was definitely eager...
VILLANOVA, PA
republictigersports.com

Lady Tigers Celebrate Seniors with COC Win

Republic celebrated volleyball Senior Night with a win to open conference play, sweeping Neosho at home, 25-19, 25-8, 25-21. The win was Republic’s sixth in a row, and its 10th of the season overall. “Our first conference win, that’s always a good thing,” said coach Allison Davis. “We’re meeting a...
REPUBLIC, MO
ocolly.com

Keeping her spot: Vitali excelling as starting goalkeeper

Evie Vitali needed two weeks of college soccer practice. In those 14 days, she established herself as Oklahoma State’s top goalkeeper. Fast forward to late September and Vitali is among the Big 12’s best. Earlier this week, the freshman was named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week after collecting two clean sheets over the weekend. Her five shutouts are tied with Texas Tech's Madison White for most in the league.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy