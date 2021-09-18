CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selected for Georgia prisoner accused of killing guards

Cover picture for the articleJury selection wrapped up Friday in the trial of one of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards more than four years ago, and opening statements are set to begin Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt....

