Pirates' Wil Crowe: Fans five in win

 7 days ago

Crowe (4-7) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Miami. Crowe earned his first win since July 30 with Friday's solid performance. The only run he allowed came on an Eddy Alvarez single in the second inning and it was the first time in his last five starts that he gave up fewer than three runs. The 27-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 5.77 with a 100:51 K:BB through 106 innings. Crowe is lined up to face the Reds on the road next week.

Crowe, Stratton combine to lead Bucs in win

The Pirates opened a series on Friday at loanDepot park with the Marlins, a team that has been one of the best in baseball at developing young pitchers at the Major League level. The traveling crew faced one of them in Elieser Hernandez. Meanwhile, the Pirates pitched Wil Crowe, a...
Crowe's five solid innings lead Pirates past Marlins, 2-1

MIAMI – Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night. He allowed one run in five innings, giving up three hits. Crowe (4-7) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander’s outing also ended a string of five consecutive no decisions.
Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
