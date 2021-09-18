Pirates' Wil Crowe: Fans five in win

Crowe (4-7) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Miami. Crowe earned his first win since July 30 with Friday's solid performance. The only run he allowed came on an Eddy Alvarez single in the second inning and it was the first time in his last five starts that he gave up fewer than three runs. The 27-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 5.77 with a 100:51 K:BB through 106 innings. Crowe is lined up to face the Reds on the road next week.