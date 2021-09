The Raiders won their season opener with a thrilling victory over the Ravens. Now they’ll have to travel across the country and play without their top running back. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters in his Friday press conference that Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. After missing the first two practices of the week, Jacobs was not spotted by reporters at Friday’s session.

