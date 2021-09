Santoso could be activated from the practice squad after the Loins placed starting kicker Austin Seibert (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Santoso linked up with Detroit's practice squad just one day ago, but if Seibert isn't able to clear the league's protocols for COVID-19 in time to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, the former could end up seeing an immediate starting opportunity. He operated as Carolina's placekicker Week 1 and converted both of his field-goal tries and one of two extra-point attempts.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO