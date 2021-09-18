Fifth teen dies one week after deadly car crash in Prowers County

On Friday, UC Health released a statement on behalf of the Black family announcing that their son Braden, who was severely injured in a crash in Prowers County last week, has died.

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community.”



-The Black Family

Cait Zordel, Hunter Ronald Comer, Xander Sharpe Rowan, and Martin Roman were all killed in the crash at Highway 287 and County Road 196 on September 8.

The community has been mourning their deaths during the past week. Neighboring schools, such as Pueblo West, have also been honoring their memory, by decorating their school in Wiley High School colors.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver ran a stop sign, ending up in a collision with a semi on the Highway.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter