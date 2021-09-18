Hundreds of motorcycles roll into Tomahawk for Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The 40th annual Fall Ride is back this year in Tomahawk. 2020′S ride was cancelled but many people were eager to come back this year to ride. The event brings hundreds to thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Tomahawk from across the country. “For some folks this is like their vacation. This is where they get together, and this is where they meet back up and enjoy their time together,” Executive Director for Tomahawk Main Street, Jennifer Turkiewicz said.