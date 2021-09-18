Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are settling down to focus on work

Ben Affleck is not letting anyone get close to Jennifer Lopez on his watch!. On Saturday, the 49-year-old quickly jumped to protect his girlfriend after an overzealous fan holding a camera got a little too close for comfort to the 52-year-old singer while they were on their way out of Venice. It is unclear what the mask-less person’s intentions were. However, he seemingly appeared wanting a selfie with the stars. But Affleck was not in the mood for that! When the male somehow got past their security detail and rushed towards the two, the Argo director immediately stepped in front of the guy as Jen stepped back from the situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO