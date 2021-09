Apple TV+’s Foundation, adapted from the science fiction franchise by Isaac Asimov, is beautiful but tedious. That may, in fact, be understating both counts. The blending of location cinematography, ambitious sets and computer-augmented imagery in Foundation is pause-your-TV-to-contemplate-the-visuals gorgeous, possibly as well mounted a space opera as I’ve seen on TV. It’s at least as fulfillingly epic and expensive as the genre can get on the small screen, keeping in mind that something like the Battlestar Galactic remake achieved much of its visceral impact from how it worked around its budgetary limitations. Foundation has no evident limitations of any kind, yet no...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO