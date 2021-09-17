CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jin Young Ko leads, Laura Davies makes cut at Cambia Portland Classic

By Todd Kelly
Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In her first tournament since competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Jin Young Ko holds the 36-hole lead heading into the weekend at the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.

Ko had six birdies and one bogey on her scorecard. She had six birdies Thursday as well but also had three bogeys in her opening round.

Ko, ranked second in the world, has one win this year, at the Volunteers of America Classic over the July 4th weekend. She is at 8 under so far in Portland.

The cut came in at 6 over, which safely put 57-year-old Laura Davies into the weekend. Davies shot a second-round 75 but is still 1 over for the tournament.

“I must admit in the practice the other day I found it really exhausting, but when you’re playing and trying to hit good shots, you don’t really notice the hills,” said Davies after Thursday’s round of the hilly Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon. Davies has made the cut in her last three tournaments. Fellow LPGA golfer Trish Johnson is working as Davies’ caddie this week.

Gemma Dryburgh is solo second after 36 holes at 7 under. Carlota Ciganda is solo third at 5 under. Jeongeun Lee and Jeongeun Lee6 are among seven golfers tied for fourth at 4 under.

The Cambia Portland Classic, the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA, was moved from Columbia Edgewater Country Club because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment in the area.

LPGA

Jin Young Ko Makes the Most of Rest Day

The last time Jin Young Ko played a competitive round, it was more than 100 degrees in Tokyo, Japan, with the sun blaring down on Kasumigaseki Golf Club during the Summer Olympics. After that competition, Ko took a much-needed break at home in Korea and while it was much cooler this week in Portland than it was in Tokyo, the steep hills that make up Oregon Golf Club certainly made Ko’s hard work with her coach well worth it.
SPORTS
golfmonthly.com

Jin Young Ko What’s In The Bag?

Despite only being 26 years old, South Korean professional Jin Young Ko has had an incredibly fast start to her career in the women’s game. At the time of writing she has won 2 Majors both of which came in 2019 (ANA Inspiration & The Evian Championship), seven more LPGA Tour events, and 11 other wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour.
SPORTS
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Puts Up Astonishing Post-Break Numbers

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Imagine if she’d played more. Jin Young Ko has started in 13 LPGA Tour events in 2021, averaging about one start every three weeks. In those outings, the former Rolex Rankings No. 1 has two wins, a third, two fourths and has finished tied for seventh twice in two major championships, the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open. Her latest victory, a four-shot margin at the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic, was her first start in six weeks since representing her native South Korea in the Olympics. And to call it impressive would be an understatement.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Jin Young Ko queen of the Change Portland

Jin Young Ko is the queen of the Change Portland Classic (LPGA Tour). In West Linn, Oregon (United States), the South Korean with a total of 205 (69 67 69, -11) shots dominated the scene, clearly beating compatriot Jeongeun Lee, second with 209 (-7) alongside the Australian Su Oh. Fourth...
GOLF
AFP

South Korea's Ko wins weather-hit Portland Classic

World number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the Portland Classic, which was shortened to 54 holes for the second straight year due to poor weather. Ko, who lost her No. 1 ranking to Nelly Korda earlier this year, finished with a 11-under 205 total to win by a dominating four strokes. She finished off her second win of the season and ninth of her LPGA career with a 25-foot winning putt at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon. Organizers canceled the third round after a massive amount of rain fell on the course on Friday.
GOLF
#Lpga#Summer Olympics#Oregon Golf Club
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
thefocus.news

Who is Daniel Berger's girlfriend Tori Slater?

The American is part of Team USA’s Ryder Cup squad for the first time in his career. As he prepares to tee off at Whistling Straits this weekend, here’s more on Daniel Berger’s girlfriend Tori Slater. Daniel Berger in fine form heading into Ryder Cup. American Daniel Berger is currently...
NFL
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
GOLF
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
GOLF
AFP

Schauffele and Cantlay to face McIlroy and Poulter as Ryder Cup opens

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits. Europe talisman Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who combined for a foursomes point at Paris in 2018, go off last against Schauffele and Cantlay. "This is going to be another special match," Poulter said. "It's about putting points on the board. We've done that a lot for Team Europe and we're going to do it again."
GOLF
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ciganda, Dryburgh, Anannarukarn Share Portland Classic Lead

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Carlota Ciganda overcame an early double bogey in chilly morning conditions Thursday for a 4-under 68 and a share of the first-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, the Spaniard teed off with the temperature in the mid-40s at hilly and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also shot a 68 in the morning, and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand grabbed a share of the lead in the afternoon. Anannarukarn won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland last month for her first LPGA Tour title.
GOLF
