Jin Young Ko leads, Laura Davies makes cut at Cambia Portland Classic

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

In her first tournament since competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Jin Young Ko holds the 36-hole lead heading into the weekend at the LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.

Ko had six birdies and one bogey on her scorecard. She had six birdies Thursday as well but also had three bogeys in her opening round.

Ko, ranked second in the world, has one win this year, at the Volunteers of America Classic over the July 4th weekend. She is at 8 under so far in Portland.

The cut came in at 6 over, which safely put 57-year-old Laura Davies into the weekend. Davies shot a second-round 75 but is still 1 over for the tournament.

“I must admit in the practice the other day I found it really exhausting, but when you’re playing and trying to hit good shots, you don’t really notice the hills,” said Davies after Thursday’s round of the hilly Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon. Davies has made the cut in her last three tournaments. Fellow LPGA golfer Trish Johnson is working as Davies’ caddie this week.

Gemma Dryburgh is solo second after 36 holes at 7 under. Carlota Ciganda is solo third at 5 under. Jeongeun Lee and Jeongeun Lee6 are among seven golfers tied for fourth at 4 under.

The Cambia Portland Classic, the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA, was moved from Columbia Edgewater Country Club because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment in the area.