CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Transcript: Library of Congress National Book Festival: Conversations with Michael J. Fox & Joy Harjo

By Washington Post Live
Washington Post
 8 days ago

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon. I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Welcome to Washington Post Live. In partnership with the Library of Congress National Book Festival, it is my pleasure to welcome one of the stars of this year's lineup, Michael J. Fox, actor, philanthropist, and author of "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality."

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Native writer Joy Harjo retells her most important stories

The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, “Crazy Brave.” Her new book, “Poet Warrior,” is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and prose as it returns to the life passages revealed in “Crazy Brave.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washingtonian.com

The National Book Festival Kicks Off in DC on Friday

The Library of Congress’ National Book Festival is back Friday, September 17 for a 10-day run filled with author discussions, interactive presentations, and a PBS special hosted by LeVar Burton. This year’s festival theme is “Open a Book, Open the World.”. There are over 100 authors on the roster, with...
LEVAR BURTON
mymcmedia.org

2021 National Book Festival Goes Hybrid-Virtual

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will take place from Sept. 17-26 with events being held both in person at the library and virtually. The festival, which celebrates the achievements of numerous authors and encourages readers to explore their own literary interests, will feature 35 video-on-demand programs and 38 live virtual author conversations with award-winning authors like Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day”), Jason Reynolds (“All American Boys”) and Angie Thomas (“The Hate you Give”). The event will also feature nine audience Q&A sessions, two in-person events that will also be live streamed and five interactive presentations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nashville Scene

Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior Illuminates Her Journey With Words

Near the beginning of Poet Warrior: A Memoir, Joy Harjo recalls her ability as a small child to leave her body at night. Rising up, she would see herself wrapped in a blanket on her small cot, then move through the wall to see her father sleeping beneath a chenille bedspread. After visiting various dog friends around her neighborhood near Tulsa, Okla., she would go “to lands far away, and ancient times in those lands.” Sometimes, she visited the Old Ones of her people in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, one of the Native tribes forcibly moved to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) on the Trail of Tears.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Joy Harjo
unm.edu

Poet Laureate Joy Harjo headliner of Anaya lecture event

U.S Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, an alumna of The University of New Mexico, is the featured speaker at the 10th annual Rudolfo and Patricia Anaya Lecture on the Literature of the Southwest sponsored by the UNM English Department. The event is Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Juneau Empire

Baby Raven Reads book is Alaska’s selection for National Book Festival

A book from Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Baby Raven Reads was selected by the Alaska Center for the Book, a literacy advocacy organization, to represent Alaska in the Library of Congress’ 2021 National Book Festival. The selection is a first for BRR, amid a rising tide of recognition for Alaska Native...
foresthillsconnection.com

Politics and Prose is now in its eighth year as the official bookseller of the National Book Festival

Politics and Prose, our local and independent bookstore, has a national spotlight this week as the official bookseller of the Library of Congress National Book Festival. The book festival was founded in 2001 by then-First Lady Laura Bush and then-Librarian of Congress James Billington. It started out on the grounds of the Library of Congress and eventually made its way to the National Mall. In 2014 it moved into the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Attendance started out at around 25,000 and mushroomed to more than 200,000 in 2019.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Washington Post Live#Johns Hopkins#Netflix
loc.gov

Library of Congress Names New IT Leadership

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed Judith Conklin as the chief information officer of the Library of Congress and John Rutledge the deputy chief information officer. The two executives will serve as the Library’s senior information technology experts, ensuring technology operations are aligned with the Library’s strategic plan. Conklin will also serve as the primary adviser to the Librarian of Congress on all technology matters and as a voting member on the Library’s Executive Committee.
SCIENCE
WJCT News

Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Michael K. Williams; Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' Remembers 'Wire' And 'Boardwalk Empire'...
CELEBRITIES
WLWT 5

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library awarded by Library of Congress

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library recently received recognition from the Library of Congress. Last week, the Library of Congress announced organizations that received the 2021 Library of Congress Literacy Awards. The Library of Congress Literacy Awards began in 2013 to recognize organizations working to expand literacy and promote reading.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
lareviewofbooks.org

A virtual festival of ideas for thinkers, readers, learners of all stripes celebrating 10 years of sharp, engaging, and wide-ranging conversations at the Los Angeles Review of Books.

In celebration of our 10th birthday, LARB is hosting a virtual series which we’re calling the Semipublic Intellectual Sessions — a month-long festival of ideas more accessible and wide-ranging than an academic conference yet more penetrating and measured than a Twitter debate. We invite readers to join us this fall for a season of smart, timely conversations with writers and critics that reflect the energy, breadth, and commitments of the Los Angeles Review of Books as a publication over the last decade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sand Hills Express

Extended transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Extended interview: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, Part 1. The following is an extended transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: So why did you write this book?...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
alreporter.com

Biden removes Lee Greenwood from National Endowment for the Arts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday removed country music singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood from the National Endowment for the Arts. Greenwood was first appointed by President George W Bush in 2008. Greenwood was reappointed to six-year terms by both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald J Trump. “You know, it’s a six-year appointment...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy