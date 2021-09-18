Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to have a lot of competition for the back end of the roster in training camp. The Celtics have reportedly added free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono to their training camp roster, which is now at the maximum 20 players. Arcidiacono spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2016. He was an important piece of Nova’s 2016 championship team, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for the NCAA tournament after averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. He’s perhaps best known for dishing out the...

