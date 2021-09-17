CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable

NPR
 8 days ago

India has broken a vaccine record with more than 25 million COVID-19 shots administered today alone. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, but this past spring, as a devastating coronavirus outbreak hit the country, India ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. It halted exports and prioritized its own population. Now new cases there have plateaued. The country's vaccination drive is accelerating. Sushmita Pathak reports from Mumbai.

Related
The Independent

UK says it does not doubt India’s vaccine certificates but country ‘still has some Covid’

Britain’s decision to ask people vaccinated in India to be quarantined for 10 days is not related to the certification process but instead to the fact that the south Asian country still has “some Covid,” the British high commissioner has said. Several questions have been raised in New Delhi about recent updates to UK’s vaccine policy, especially because it initially did not recognise Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.Alex Ellis said that Covishield, which has now been acknowledged as one of the acceptable vaccines in the updated advisory, “is not the issue” for the UK...
WORLD
KEYT

Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month. Health workers administered vaccines throughout the night and into Monday morning in the capital, Hanoi, which has been under lockdown since July. The Health Ministry says more than a million vaccine shots were given over the weekend in Hanoi. Authorities want 100% of the city’s 5.7 million adults to get at least one shot by the end of this week. However, the country’s overall vaccination rate remains low at about 28%, and only 4% have been fully vaccinated with both jabs.
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Kamala Harris lauds India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon be able to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines. She also lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. "I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

India's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption slowed in the first half of September from the previous month, staying below pre-COVID levels as a pick-up in monsoon rains hit mobility and demand for fuel from the agriculture sector, preliminary sales data showed. Diesel sales by the country's state...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

The campaign took place Friday as the premier turned 71. India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall...
HEALTH
The Independent

India vaccinates over 22 million in a day in ‘birthday gift’ for PM Modi

India administered a record 22 million coronavirus vaccines on Friday, surpassing its earlier record of 13.3 million doses in a single day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party claimed the feat was a birthday present for prime minister Narendra Modi. By 1.30 pm, more than 10 million people had received a vaccine shot. “I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister,” federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, claiming that this was “the fastest so far”.This is the fourth time in less than a month that...
HEALTH
The Conversation

New Zealand has ramped up vaccination rates, but too many people remain concerned about vaccine safety

After five weeks in the strictest lockdown, Auckland will move to level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday, for at least two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision was based on low community spread and an accelerated vaccination rollout. A targeted vaccination campaign will now focus on about 23,000 people in Auckland who are older than 65 but have not yet received their first dose.
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

India to make available 8 million doses of COVID vaccines

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday informed. Shringla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in the regard at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
NPR

Italy's New COVID Vaccine Mandate Is One Of The Strictest In The World

Italy is launching some of the strictest anti-COVID measures. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that starting in October, government and private workers will be required to show proof of vaccination against the virus or lose pay. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Italy's vaccine passport is called the green pass. It's a digital or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canadians end up in intensive care after attending ‘Covid party’, report says

An unknown number of people were hospitalised following a “Covid party” in Alberta, Canada, in which participants allegedly wanted to achieve “herd immunity” from the deadly virus. The party, which reportedly took place two hours outside of Edmonton, Alberta, two weeks ago, resulted in a number of people in hospital with Covid, and also in an ICU. As City News Edmonton reported on Wednesday, the party took place with the aim of producing antibodies from Covid, and was advertised locally as a way of achieving so-called “herd immunity”. It was not known if any of the participants were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

