Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

NPR
 8 days ago

Nicaragua holds a presidential election this November. The current president, Daniel Ortega, is seeking reelection, and he has either arrested every candidate running against him or forced them to flee to avoid detention. It is not just politicians he's after. It is journalists and dissidents, too. Gioconda Belli is one of them. She's a poet and writer who once worked side by side with President Ortega during the Sandinista revolution. She's now taken refuge from him in the United States, and she joins us now.

www.npr.org

