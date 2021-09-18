CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA panel refuses to OK booster shots for most people 16 and over

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against green-lighting COVID-19 booster shots Friday for most people — throwing up a major hurdle for President Biden’s plan to dole out a third dose to most Americans. But the independent panel, which reviewed a 23-page FDA briefing document highlighting recent studies,...

