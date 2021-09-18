CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Clinton indictment’ blows Russia collusion conspiracy wide open, top GOP investigator says

By James Carter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cybersecurity lawyer indicted this week by a grand jury in special counsel John Durham’s investigation could end up being the “fall guy” for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, warned a top House Republican. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday there is...

Comments / 4

JimmyC
6d ago

Well, Trump was right again. This is getting pretty old democrats. Hey, hillary, You know that ridiculous book you came out with titled 'What Happened'. Well, you lost the election to Donald Trump. That's 'what happened" LMAO. 👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

New York Post

Did Jake Sullivan commit perjury? Emails reveal ‘lie’ on Trump

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration, may be guilty of perjury related to the Hillary Clinton campaign’s dirty tricks against Donald Trump. Last week, Michael A. Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his clients and their motives behind planting the rumor, at the highest levels of the FBI, of a secret Trump-Russia server.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan - who worked for Hillary during 2016 presidential race - tied to conspiracy to trick FBI into investigating Trump for Russian collusion

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan might have lied under oath to investigators who were probing whether his former boss Hillary Clinton used federal agencies to smear Donald Trump as colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Sullivan - who served as Clinton’s chief foreign policy adviser during...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Inside the Clinton campaign’s far-reaching operation to cyberstalk Trump

Last week’s indictment of Democratic Party lawyer Michael A. Sussmann was met with a collective yawn in Washington. But, in truth, the indictment exposes a far-reaching operation launched by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to cyberstalk Donald Trump, his friends, associates and at least one family member in search of supposed links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Sen. Johnson presses FBI’s Wray on indicted lawyer’s Clinton ties

FBI Director Christopher Wray was questioned at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about whether the agency was aware of Michael Sussmann’s connections to Hillary Clinton when he relayed a never-verified tip about then-candidate Donald Trump having links to Russia. Sussmann, an attorney with ties to the Clinton presidential campaign, was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

The Durham Indictment Fuels the Real Russia Hoax

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Following special counsel John Durham’s indictment last week of Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to an FBI official, a host of Trump cultists and Trump-Russia scandal denialists have hyperbolically suggested that this single charge proves Donald Trump’s false claim that Russiagate was a hoax whipped up by his political foes, the media, and (of course) the Deep State. Trump himself proclaimed that the indictment “revealed” the “years of Fake Russia, Russia, Russia stories.” Fox News shouting-head Dan Bongino exclaimed the indictment showed the Russia “collusion hoax” was “larger than we thought.” Glenn Greenwald, a longtime pitchman for the witch-hunt conspiracy theory, huffed that the Sussmann charge amounted to an “allegation of criminal impropriety regarding Russiagate’s origins.” Writing in the Daily Caller, J.D. Gordon, a Trump campaign aide in 2016, noted that this indictment bolstered the case for Congress impeaching “federal officials over Russiagate.” (He didn’t specify which federal officials.)
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Dem plot to ‘Steele’ the White House: Anatomy of a political dirty trick

There is a long game and a short game going on in special counsel John Durham’s indictment of Democratic Party lawyer Michael Sussmann on a false-statements count. The short of it is this: A false statement was allegedly made by Sussmann to the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, on Sept. 19, 2016. In federal law, the false-statement crime has a five-year statute of limitations, meaning it had to be charged by last Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021). Consequently, even if Durham would probably have preferred to wait until his full investigation was concluded before filing indictments, by delaying beyond Sunday, he would have lost what appears to be an eminently provable felony charge. If he was going to indict Sussmann on this conduct, it was now or never.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

After two years, this is the best Trump’s chosen investigator can do?

On Thursday, special counsel John Durham announced the indictment of D.C. attorney Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to the FBI. Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William P. Barr to examine the FBI’s investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. Donald Trump and...
POTUS
NPR

The Trump-Russia Probe's Special Counsel Has Charged A Lawyer With Lying To The FBI

A Washington lawyer with close ties to the Democratic Party has been indicted on charges that he lied to the FBI. His indictment is part of the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia probe. That investigation was launched during his administration. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas...
POTUS

