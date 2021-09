Crowder (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Reports leading up to game day suggested Crowder would be ready to make his season debut Sunday after he sat out Week 1 due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the wideout's groin injury will ultimately result in him missing a second straight game. Crowder was a limited participant in the Jets' final two practices of Week 2, so he may need to increase his activity next week to have a better chance at gaining clearance for the Jets' Sept. 26 game in Denver. With Crowder sidelined this weekend and Denzel Mims inactive, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore and Keelan Cole are candidates to see added work in Week 2 along with Corey Davis.

