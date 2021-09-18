CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.17.21

Cover picture for the articleHey there people, another Friday so here’s another episode of Smackdown. Tonight there’s some kind of homecoming celebration for former women’s champion Bianca Belair because we’re in Knoxville, Tennessee, and we all know how WWE likes to treat wrestlers in their hometown so I imagine Becky Lynch will make her presence felt. Apparently they’re advertising Sasha Banks but I’ll believe it when I see it. We’re going to get a match between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode, we might get a tag team match from last week (Toni Storm and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella) that was supposed to air but didn’t. We’ll start in on the fallout from last weeks excellent match between Seth Rollins and Edge that saw Edge leave in an ambulance, logically we should get some kind of gimmick match between the two at Extreme Rules but if that’s the direction they have to continue it tonight. Also last week Finn Balor revealed that when he takes on Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules for the Universal title Balor will be bringing his Demon persona so we’ll probably get continued plot advancement in that respect. There’s a chance that Big E says goodbye to Smackdown tonight, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday and is now on RAW as their champion. So with that in mind, let’s see what WWE has in store.

