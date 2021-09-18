CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Park Series: O'Hauser Park in Fox Crossing

By Rebecca Reitz
O’Hauser Park in the Village of Fox Crossing is one of the best and largest parks on the west side of the Fox Valley! It is home to a wide variety of outdoor play options for many ages, from a large playground, to a disc golf course, to tennis courts, to trails winding through the woods. Visiting in the wintertime? Now’s the perfect time to make use of the sledding hill and try out your snowshoes on the trails. No matter when you visit, you’ll be sure to find outdoor fun for everyone at O’Hauser Park.

