– WWE Main Event Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. -Nice to see Drew back in the ring after a few weeks away from this show. These two have faced off on this show before and it didn’t go well for Gulak. Perhaps this is the wee…eh, who am I kidding? Lockup to start and they jockey around the ring for position and Ryker offers a clean break in the corner. Another go and Ryker gets control with a side headlock. He then mows Gulak down with a shoulder and grabs the left arm, but nothing comes of that. Now Gulak gets Ryker into the corner and fires off a chop instead of offering a clean break and that tics off Ryker. He fires back with chops and spins Gulak around a bit before dumping him with a slam. A falling headbutt gets a two count. Gulak uses the ropes to put on the brakes and catches Ryker with a kick as he prepped for a backdrop. Gulak takes things to the mat with a side headlock as the announcers talk about Priest vs Hardy from this past RAW. Ryker nearly breaks with brute force, but Gulak regains control and takes things back to the mat. I walk away for a second to forward the TV for my 11 month old as he hates commercials. Back and Gulak still has the hold, but Ryker finally breaks with a belly to back suplex to leave both men down. Both up at the same time and Gulak loses the striking battle. Slingshot release suplex from Ryker and then he sets Gulak on top and brings him down with a rana. The modified Boss Man Slam finishes at 5:23.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO