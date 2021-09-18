CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Will Wyoming's lawmakers be able to stop vaccine mandates? Some health care workers hope so.

By Morgan Hughes
Star-Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral health care workers and a handful of non-medical personnel spoke against vaccine mandates at a Thursday legislative committee hearing in Casper. Their ranks included employees of Wyoming Medical Center, one of the few large businesses in the state to require its workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Later, mandate critics joined other lawmakers in a protest outside of the meeting.

trib.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Independent

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Vaccines
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Casper, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Vaccines
City
Cheyenne, WY
Casper, WY
Government
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Rural Hospitals Worry About Staffing As Vaccination Deadline Approaches

(CBS4)– The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. President Joe Biden is requiring healthcare facilities that receive federal funds to get staff vaccinated, that’s in addition to the state mandate announced earlier this month. In Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) “It’s really a challenge, this next week is going to be really a challenge,” Jennifer Riley Vice President of Memorial Regional...
COLORADO STATE
arcamax.com

New York judge grants temporary restraining order against upcoming mandate for vaccinated health care workers

The state’s move to force mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for medical workers was temporarily blocked Tuesday by an upstate federal judge after a group of health care workers sued over New York’s hard-line ban on religious exemptions. The 17 health care professionals claimed the mandate violated their Constitutional rights, with Utica...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iowapublicradio.org

Citing Concerns Over Staffing Shortages, Some Health Care Providers Hesitate To Issue COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people gathered outside Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. They were holding signs saying things like “freedom of choice” and “my body, my choice.”. Kari Gates was one of the protest's organizers leading chants against the hospital's recently-announced vaccine mandate for its employees.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Healthcare Workers#Wyoming Medical Center#Banner Health#Mcafee#Yn#Covid
Star-Tribune

Anti-vaxxers commandeer committee meeting to protest mandates

A group of activists that included healthcare workers commandeered a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services on Aug. 16 to demand legislative action against COVID-19 vaccination requirements at medical facilities around the state. After the meeting, nearly 80 people gathered outside to demonstrate...
CASPER, WY
Star-Tribune

Public health entities gear up for flu season amid COVID surge

The ongoing pandemic could complicate efforts to thwart the seasonal flu. Public health officials are gearing up for the annual flu season but national and local experts worry the marriage of COVID-19 and influenza could spell trouble for an already stretched hospital system. “We’re still seeing that our hospital capacity...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Star-Tribune

More Wyomingites eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as cases surge nationwide

A wider swath of Wyomingites are now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the additional inoculations. The Wyoming Department of Health has broken eligibility into those who “should” get the additional shot, and those who “may,” based on their personal risk or environment.
WYOMING STATE
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Star-Tribune

Wyoming COVID-19 survivor urges people to get vaccinated

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Her symptoms came on suddenly. It was early February, when everyone looked out for and knew what a headache, fever and loss of taste and smell meant. The symptoms for Kristi and Andy Gabriel came on at the same time. From the beginning, Kristi had it worse.
WYOMING STATE
Star-Tribune

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 515 new cases, 770 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 515 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 363 and the number of probable cases rising by 152, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 770 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers to know.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy