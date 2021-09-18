CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages

By Leslie Cano
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqAWl_0bzv6EGj00

Former police chief, part of group seeking to manage sites, hopes 'it will help relieve some fears'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New 3D renderings have been released by a group that hopes to be chosen to manage two proposed managed homeless villages in northeast and southern Bend.

"Managed villages for Oregon are proven that they are a solution," said Jim Porter, former Bend police chief.

Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages, a nonprofit that helps find shelter for the unsheltered, and is a potential vendor to manage the proposed villages.

Porter contacted Bend Creative Lab to develop images for the potential managed homeless camps. One is off South 3rd st. and Murphy road and the second is on 9th St., across from Bend High School.

"Much of what we do or we interpret is visual, and we believe by bringing these renderings forward, it will help relieve some fears," Porter said.

The design shows individual units surrounded by privacy fences, a community yurt with a kitchen, and a medical van.

A security fence is also seen surrounding the villages, which Porter said is a key element.

"The successful villages around Oregon have a strong fencing around them, with a single entry point and main gate, which is manned and closed during certain times of the day," Porter said. "That allows them to control what happens inside. It allows them to set the tempo of what the village is like, and that's important to maintain that the village has what the citizens around it are looking for."

Neighbors to the site off Ninth Street, including numerous staff at nearby Bend Senior High and Bear Creek Elementary School, are fighting the proposal, opposed to it being placed near two schools.

Porter said he understands the neighbors' concerns, but that a managed village is much different than an illegal camp. And he wants people to take a moment to look at the designs and understand what is trying to be done.

"The main thing is to be able to keep a safe place for those inside and outside the village," he said. "No one wants to bring crime and health issues into their neighborhood, but no one likes what's happening at Hunnell Road either, so we have to find a solution for that."

The post Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 10

Thale Moe
7d ago

it looks so pretty just wait until they have tires and pallets 2 ft high laying all over the place. no really just drive around and look at the homeless places that we have now all over town.

Reply
7
TedEBear
7d ago

Great put them in porters neighborhood! Working families can’t afford a house yet your wasting money on the alcoholics and drug addicts. Should only be for families and women with children

Reply(1)
4
bob
7d ago

will they require a clean drug test and require mental health care if those happen to be the root cause for the Individuals homelessness?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tatom launches bid for Deschutes County Commission, says DeBone ‘blew it’ on COVID-19

Oliver Tatom announced Thursday his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Position 1, the seat currently held by Republican Tony DeBone, whom he said "blew it" on efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Tatom launches bid for Deschutes County Commission, says DeBone ‘blew it’ on COVID-19 appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shepherd’s House responds to reports of inappropriate homeless behavior near emergency shelter

Employees at businesses near the Shepherd's House emergency shelter in northeast Bend are speaking out about inappropriate behavior by homeless people gathering in the area. The shelter's director of development said he's aware of the issue and is actively addressing it. The post Shepherd’s House responds to reports of inappropriate homeless behavior near emergency shelter appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Central Oregon Villages#Bend Creative Lab#Bend High School
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mirror Pond fish passage advisory panel pauses work while BPRD secures funds for options analysis

The Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee, charged with recommending a preferred fish passage solution at the Newport Dam facility, said Thursday it's temporarily suspending its meetings while the Bend Park and Recreation District secures funds to hire an engineering firm for a high-level analysis of fish passage options at the site. The post Mirror Pond fish passage advisory panel pauses work while BPRD secures funds for options analysis appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTVZ News Channel 21

Your photos of a glorious midweek Central Oregon sunset

And a double rainbow -- and snow back at Mt. Bachelor! Just in case you missed it in all its glory, Central Oregonians enjoyed another of those special sunsets on Wednesday evening, and many shared your fine photos of it with us. Thanks! (And oh yeah, a double rainbow over the weekend -- and the The post Your photos of a glorious midweek Central Oregon sunset appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond councilors table vote on funding for homeless projects

An issue that has sharply divided Redmond city council - whether to devote federal relief dollars to local homeless programs - was front and center at a public hearing Tuesday night. Despite presentations from the Bethlehem Inn and Oasis Village, the majority of council members voted to table the vote on funding decisions, as they The post Redmond councilors table vote on funding for homeless projects appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy