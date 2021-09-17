The Game 9/17/21

Playoff hopes may be fading fast (any time you have to root for the Rangers and Mets is an uphill battle), but a win tonight would give the Mariners a winning season for the first time since 2018. It borders on trite at this point, but I think everyone here would have been pleasantly surprised if they had been told in March that Seattle would be on the cusp of clinching a winning record in mid-September. Tonight is also a big opportunity to once again catch the A’s in the division standings, and hopefully bury them out of Wild Card contention. After all, if we can’t get in, might as well take another rival down with us.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO