Basketball

The Game 9/17/21

By Mitch Fortner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull first hour with Kellis Robinett from the KC Star & Wichita Eagle. The Game on 1350 KMAN · The Game 9/17/21 Hour 2 – Nevada arrived super early. 13:21 – Nevada arrived super early/Big 12 on Amazon?. 24:05 – #1 Song of the Day. 31:59 – Ask Us Anything.

