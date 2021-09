About 700 Trump supporters are expected to rally in Washington, DC this weekend to protest the prosecution of accused Capitol rioters, the Department of Homeland Security says.Melissa Smislova, a deputy undersecretary at DHS, told NBC News that law enforcement is much more ready for Saturday’s rally – named “Justice for J6,” after the riot’s 6 January date – than it had been for the insurrection itself.While the “Stop the Steal” rally that precipitated the Capitol riot brought out “tens of thousands” of people, Ms Smislova said, the 18 September protest is likely to only bring hundreds. Several other protests...

