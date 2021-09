ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – All month long WSLS 10 has teamed up with local animal shelters for ‘Clear The Shelters’ and showed you sweet pets that need to be adopted. Since the start of the event, the Franklin County Humane Society has had 136 animals get adopted. Last weekend was an incredible one for the shelter. The local animal control facility was full of kittens and cats, so they put out pleas for adoption. The community rose to the occasion and the shelter experienced one of its busiest days.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO