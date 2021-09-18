COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test to be required at Dodger, SoFi stadium events

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported that daily rates of infection continue to decrease slightly. Officials said the data gave some reassurance that higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases experienced after major holidays. The department reported 1,602 new infections and 29 additional deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 25,999. Currently, 947 people are hospitalized for the virus. Case Rate in LA County Continues to Decrease While Deaths Approach Another Grim Milestone – 29 New Deaths and 1,602 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. Click https://t.co/JG4LScz5Pe for More Information. pic.twitter.com/IAXWTTXEQD — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 25, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO