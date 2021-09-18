Amber Alert Issued for 12-Year-Old Girl Near San Antonio

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales was last seen in the 9600 block of Schaefer Road in Converse, about 20 miles northeast of San Antonio. The exact location that Pomales was last seen was not given, but the Judson Middle School is in that block of Schaefer Road and the Amber Alert was requested by the Judson ISD Police Department.