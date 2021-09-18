Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer calls midseason return for star forward 'possible'
When Kawhi Leonard initially got injured in the second round of the 2021 playoffs, the prognosis was relatively positive. The injury was originally considered a knee sprain, and there appeared to be a chance that he could return during the postseason. But things grew increasingly pessimistic as he continued to miss games, and eventually it was revealed that he had suffered a partially torn ACL. Such injuries are significantly more serious. Players frequently miss entire seasons recovering.
