Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer calls midseason return for star forward 'possible'

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kawhi Leonard initially got injured in the second round of the 2021 playoffs, the prognosis was relatively positive. The injury was originally considered a knee sprain, and there appeared to be a chance that he could return during the postseason. But things grew increasingly pessimistic as he continued to miss games, and eventually it was revealed that he had suffered a partially torn ACL. Such injuries are significantly more serious. Players frequently miss entire seasons recovering.

www.cbssports.com

