CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

44 Deer Run Ln

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraftsman style home in tranquil setting situated among the trees. Incredible open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Main floor includes gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling & numerous skylights to let in all the natural light. Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Slider off dining leads to a large private deck. Flat & spacious back yard that is full of sunlight. Incredible views of nature outside every window. Extra living space downstairs with bathroom adds for more privacy as well as generous sized office space to work from home.

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com

14020 233rd Place SE

Welcome to your own private oasis in Issaquah. Kofranek Architect presents this Modern architecturally inspired home on over 4.5 acres! Featuring 4 large bedrooms + a loft office & 3 baths. The grand light & bright living rm greets you w/ an artistic wall of windows, fireplace & Grand 18 ft ceilings! European style kitchen w/ built-in eating space opening to your back patio for entertaining. Main flr bdrm is perfect for guests, aging in place or private office. The cozy family rm offers plenty of built-in cabinets & a private hobby room perfect for the art enthusiasts, collector or whatever your heart desires. With this much land the possibilities are endless! Add your own pool, tennis courts, trails or an equestrian dream. Issaquah Schools.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

29834 10th Ave SW

Fantastic opportunity to own this great home. Large covered deck with tile floor will keep you dry in the winter as you enjoy the Sound & mountain views. Large open kitchen with new flooring, 2 ovens, microwave, gas range, built in refrigerator & lots of cabinets. The home has had a lot of updating in the last few years. Newer roof, Undated electric panel box wired for generator, New paint inside and out, new carpet and laminate flooring, newer furnace. Everyone will like the over sized 2 car garage with work bench, basin sink and lots of cabinet storage plus two car carport & three storage sheds. Downstairs you will find the Laundry room & roughed in 3/4 bath. Finally off the kitchen is 370 Sq. Ft of addition ready for your imagination.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4359 Dyes Ln

Privacy abounds at this cabin in the woods! 10+ acres with pond, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, raised ceilings, separate dining room and wood stove. Updates needed, home sold as-is. Listing courtesy of Neumann & Dunn Real Estate And Development Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
washingtonwaterfronts.com

15006 Silcox Dr SW

It's like vacation every day at the lake! 50 feet of no bank waterfront with your private dock and beach. Gorgeous kitchen opens to the light, bright living/dining room with Brazilian Hardwood floors & cozy gas fireplace for entertaining. One of the three decks with unobstructed lake views opens off the great room. Go upstairs and find your owners retreat with private bath, skylight, and view deck. The daylight level has 2 bedrooms, family room, laundry and 2nd bath. Another party-sized view deck with outdoor shower opens off the family room. Artificial turf grass is both attractive and easy to maintain. American Lake frontage & private dock works perfectly as your beach home or VRBO. Store your toys in the 3-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Sunlight
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4136 Ames Lake Carnation Rd NE

Stunning home on 3+ acres within minutes to the Ames Lake Community Waterfront Park. This well maintained home boasts new exterior paint, new composition roof. The interior is welcoming with many windows, hardwood floors, fine details. Chef's kitchen has stainless appliances, island seating bar, pantry, good storage. Relax in the family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Enjoy fun times in the expansive fenced yard. HUGE master bedroom welcomes you with wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, classic window detail. En-suite bath boasts soaking tub, large walk in closet. Updated hi efficiency furnace. 3 car attached garage has good storage. Fenced dog run at side yard. Easy access to work, shopping, yet the property is peaceful and private!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12275 Fox Den Ln

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler on nice level lot. Several renovations to include: freshly painted interior throughout, new interior doors, interior door handles, exterior door locks, bathroom vanity, toilet, all electrical switches and plates, back porch and moisture barrier and insulated crawl space. The roof is less than 5 years old, 2020 Trane heat pump, water heater and 2018 12x20 cottage shed. Conveniently located Orange, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Orange Lake and Lake Anna.
MLS
oucampus.org

1934 W. Faria Ln.

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN GATED NORTHGATE WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES - This home is located in Northgate, a beautiful gated community with all of the amenities! Come see this wonderful open floor plan with tile in all the right areas, . Home is pre-wired for surround sound and security. Large great room, powder room with pedestal sink and large eat in kitchen downstairs. Kitchen has upgraded Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, and beautiful patina tiled backsplash. Loft offers flex space: office, workout area, craft, or maybe a small library. 2 dual master bedrooms upstairs both with attached baths and walk in closets. Mini blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Upgraded fixtures and recessed lighting. Attached 2 car garage. Upstairs laundry room with attached cabinets and washer/dryer included. HOA maintains front yard. Community pool with bathrooms & ramadas. Community has 2 large playgrounds, walking paths & full size basketball court. Conveniently located in North Phoenix w/easy access to major freeways, shopping and Rapid ParknRide! Tenant pays utilities. Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. Available for immediate move in! $1995 SEC DEP, 250 CLEANING DEP, 150 REKEY/ADMIN FEE. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% MONTHLY CITY TAX.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

26 High Cliff Ln

Looking for a storybook home surrounded by 3 decks in a fairytale like setting? Look no more!. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 3 levels so everyone gets their privacy. This home was renovated in. 2013 and has designer touches throughout. The basement has been fully finished. & houses...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
washingtonwaterfronts.com

820 Pioneer Dr

The epitome of cute, comfortable and cozy!! You have found it--totally beautiful custom 3 BR/Den one story. 2 fireplaces--one in living room/sitting room and one in comfy family room off kitchen. Very efficient kitchen with center island and walk in pantry. Beautiful master bedroom and bath w/walk-in closet. Tall ceilings and wonderful tall windows throughout. Totally fenced back yard for play and/or pets. Walk to park w/playground, marina or Beach Club Rec. Center with outstanding outdoor pool overlooking bay, indoor pool for winter, tennis courts or Inn. Walking trails throughout Community. 18-hole championship golf course. Only 1 1/2 hrs to downtown Seattle.
TENNIS
oucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
washingtonwaterfronts.com

312 Willapa Place

Nestled in the trees, this charming home features a massive deck & huge loft giving you a mountain getaway vibe. Enter through the new front door to the main living area w/soaring ceilings lined of solid cedar & gorgeous windows welcoming in bright light. The steel spiral staircase takes you to balcony above & master ensuite overlooking the floor-to-ceiling brick remote operated gas fireplace. The two extra rooms & full downstairs bath make this home even better! Fresh interior paint, updated finishes & newly installed exterior wood facia. Attached carport leads to shop space w/garden shed included as well. Enjoy all the Shelter Bay amenities including swimming pool, tennis courts, marina, golf, club house, 2 private beaches & BBQ area!
TENNIS
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4144 NE State Highway 104

Presenting this one of a kind executive play ground with sweeping views of the sapphire waters of the hood canal and your very own executive golf course. Heaven's Hideaway's grounds greet you with a private entry past your own executive course and end at the water's edge with tideland rights. The owners took this home down to the studs and put forward spaces centered on the captivating views. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city into abundant privacy and immersive views of the water and marine life all in the perfect location - minutes to Kingston's foot and car ferries. Second garage is ready for your RV, boat or shop. You truly can have it all in this sought after Port Gamble retreat. A positively amazing offering.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37 Bybee Estates Ln

$99,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 2 days ID#: 622319. This beautiful 10 acre building lot is located minutes from Zion Crossroads & I-64 & all points east & west, but tucked away in a charming private community where your privacy is assured. Native hardwoods, and a gently rolling yet slightly elevated level topography make this the ideal place to create your dreams. 1 of 2 lots available to choose from, each 10 acres. Come take a walk in the woods & turn your dreams into reality. Lot 38 is directly across the road also available for sale @ $97,000. Fiber optic cable already installed. Lot lines are well marked. This Lot #37 is on the left side of the road when entering Bybee Estates.,Beautiful Building Lot #37.
PALMYRA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Quince Ln

GREAT Location in Willoughby! Sunny and Bright with Private Backyard. Currently Occupied by a Tenant with a lease until 5/31/2022. Laminate Floors on Main Level- Gas Fireplace in Living Room- Fenced Backyard and Paved Driveway/Parking. Tenant must have at least 24-48 hours notice for showings.,Formica Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2426 Pendower Ln

Last lot on the highly desirable Glen Lochan Pond inside the gated community of Glenmore. Bring your builder or have Craig Homes build their Williamsburg model which can be seen at their model inside of Glenmore. Enjoy living on a cul-de-sac close to all of the amenities that Glenmore has to offer- equestrian center, golf, playground, tennis, restaurant, walking trails, pools, sports fields and so much more!
MLS
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ATLANTA, GA
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge […] The post Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

169 Lake Ave W Kirkland, WA 98033

Kirkland Real Estate at 169 Lake Ave W Kirkland, WA 98033. Description: The real estate listing at 169 Lake Ave W Kirkland, WA 98033 with the MLS# 1839319 has been on the Kirkland market for 1 day. This property located in the West Of Market subdivision is currently listed for $9,250,000.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy