44 Deer Run Ln

Presenting this one of a kind executive play ground with sweeping views of the sapphire waters of the hood canal and your very own executive golf course. Heaven's Hideaway's grounds greet you with a private entry past your own executive course and end at the water's edge with tideland rights. The owners took this home down to the studs and put forward spaces centered on the captivating views. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city into abundant privacy and immersive views of the water and marine life all in the perfect location - minutes to Kingston's foot and car ferries. Second garage is ready for your RV, boat or shop. You truly can have it all in this sought after Port Gamble retreat. A positively amazing offering.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO