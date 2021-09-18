CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 17: Dylan Wesley leads No. 6 Agawam over No. 10 Pittsfield & more (video)

By Colin McCarthy
 7 days ago
A strong second half performance lifted the No. 6 Agawam boys soccer team over No. 10 Pittsfield, 4-0, Friday. After heading into the half with a 1-0 lead, Agawam rattled off three straight goals in the second frame to put the contest out of reach. Dylan Wesley led the way, finishing with two goals and one assist, while Lucas Ritson and Andrew Regnier each added one goal. Jayden Montagna, Ethan Talevi and Nick Uschmann had one assist apiece.

Jermaine Norfleet, Griffin Levesque lead No. 4 Agawam over Putnam, 42-12

AGAWAM — The No. 4 Agawam football team earned a 42-12 win over Putnam during a Friday night home game under the lights. Agawam dominated the game early, scoring within 3 minutes of kick off. Quarterback Griffin Levesque and running back Jermaine Norfleet paced Agawam’s offense with the senior pair connecting often to keep the team in control of the game.
AGAWAM, MA
Full Coverage: Week 3 of Western Mass. High School Football

The rain cleared up and the lights turned on at football fields around the region Friday night. After a pair of games kicked off Week 3 Thursday night, nearly 30 Western Massachusetts programs fill a packed slate of games Friday night. The Game of the Week will take place Saturday evening when Central football hosts national powerhouse IMG Academy in Springfield.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hayden Siok leads No. 16 Lee football over McCann Tech, 27-0

LEE — After an hour-long delay due to an issue with the lights and a near postponement, the No. 16 Lee football team took the field for its first home game of the season Friday night and defeated McCann Tech 27-0. Senior Hayden Siok threw two passing touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-1) and led an efficient air attack throughout the game, highlighted by a 47-yard strike down the sideline to wide receiver Mason Mihlek.
LEE, MA
Louis Guilotte’s 287 yards lead No. 20 Drury to 28-6 win over Franklin Tech

TURNERS FALLS - Drury’s defense forced three interceptions and allowed only one touchdown in the Blue Devils 28-6 win over Franklin Tech. The Blue Devils started their scoring with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter when Jayshawn Moore rushed eight yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Louis Guilotte carried the two-point conversion in, giving Drury an 8-0 lead.
DRURY, MO
David Carey throws for 3 TDs, as No. 18 Greenfield knocks off Frontier 26-6

GREENFIELD - The No. 18 Greenfield football team was able to take down Frontier 26-6 on Friday night, in a game that for the most part, belonged to the Green Wave. The explosive offense and stout defense of Greenfield was too much for Frontier, led by quarterback David Carey’s 213 all purpose yards (108 passing, 105 rushing) and three touchdowns. Also making highlight plays on Friday night for the Green Wave was wide receiver Devin Buchanan, who grabbed three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 45-yard score.
GREENFIELD, MA
Agawam football’s Jermaine Norfleet named MassLive Athlete of the Week

Agawam senior Jermaine Norfleet was named the MassLive Athlete of the Week for the first poll of the 2021-2022 academic year Friday. Norfleet had a standout performance for Agawam football during the team’s Game of the Week win over Holyoke. He finished the game with three touchdowns and 214 total yards. Through two weeks of action he had five touchdowns and had carried the ball for 302 yards.
AGAWAM, MA
