Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 17: Dylan Wesley leads No. 6 Agawam over No. 10 Pittsfield & more (video)

GREENFIELD - The No. 18 Greenfield football team was able to take down Frontier 26-6 on Friday night, in a game that for the most part, belonged to the Green Wave. The explosive offense and stout defense of Greenfield was too much for Frontier, led by quarterback David Carey’s 213 all purpose yards (108 passing, 105 rushing) and three touchdowns. Also making highlight plays on Friday night for the Green Wave was wide receiver Devin Buchanan, who grabbed three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 45-yard score.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO