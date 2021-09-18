Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 17: Dylan Wesley leads No. 6 Agawam over No. 10 Pittsfield & more (video)
A strong second half performance lifted the No. 6 Agawam boys soccer team over No. 10 Pittsfield, 4-0, Friday. After heading into the half with a 1-0 lead, Agawam rattled off three straight goals in the second frame to put the contest out of reach. Dylan Wesley led the way, finishing with two goals and one assist, while Lucas Ritson and Andrew Regnier each added one goal. Jayden Montagna, Ethan Talevi and Nick Uschmann had one assist apiece.www.masslive.com
