The Bloodline Set For Major WWE RAW Match On Monday

Lost in the excitement of seeing the new WWE Champion, Big E, appear on SmackDown was how mediocre the rest of the show was. It was the sort of mediocre that’s difficult to talk about on a somewhat weekly basis given that many of this episode’s shortcomings are the same things that most fans have criticized WWE about for years. And yet, through a combination of hubris and laziness, the company continues to employ these frustrating tropes. It’s a tortured carousel of disappointment.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO