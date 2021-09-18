CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Bloodline Set For Major WWE RAW Match On Monday

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloodline has been announced for a huge six-man match on Monday’s WWE RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. We noted before how The Bloodline would not be working the quick WWE UK blue brand tour that’s about to begin. WWE has now announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on Monday’s RAW to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Big E cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley last week. We’re live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s six-man match between The New Day and The Bloodline.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, The Demon Attacks, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. – The WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Pat McAfee Pays Tribute To ECW Original Before WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee made several references to ECW on this week’s SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Following Roman Reigns’ victory over Montez Ford in the main event, Heyman grabbed the microphone and advised the WWE Universal Champion to take it to the extreme. “That...
WWE
FanSided

WWE SmackDown: 3 things that went wrong on the Sept. 17 episode

Lost in the excitement of seeing the new WWE Champion, Big E, appear on SmackDown was how mediocre the rest of the show was. It was the sort of mediocre that’s difficult to talk about on a somewhat weekly basis given that many of this episode’s shortcomings are the same things that most fans have criticized WWE about for years. And yet, through a combination of hubris and laziness, the company continues to employ these frustrating tropes. It’s a tortured carousel of disappointment.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Roman Reigns?

During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Kofi Kingston
ringsidenews.com

Aalyah Mysterio Shows Off New Tattoo

Aalyah Mysterio is all about her family legacy and she wanted to keep those people close to her at all times. This inspired a new tattoo for Rey Mysterio’s daughter and she was very happy to recently show it off. It is unknown if Aalyah Mysterio will ever return to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Signs Brother Of The Usos, Son Of Former WWE Tag Team Champion And More

WWE has announces a new class of Performance Center recruits that have officially reported to Orlando to begin training for the company. This Class includes two second generation wrestlers. Joseph Fatu, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, has signed with the company. Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan has also signed.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Raw#Wwe Survivor Series#Combat#Raw Superstar#Thompson Boling Arena#Wweusos#Wwebige
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
Amomama

WWE Gives Health Update on Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Following Cardiac Arrest

American professional wrestler Paul Levesque recently experienced a health scare but managed to fight for his life following a medical procedure to have the situation contained. Paul Levesque, affectionately known as "Triple H," underwent a surgical procedure after he suffered a heart attack as of late and is reportedly recovering.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WWE

Nia Jax injury update

As reported on WWE's The Bump, Nia Jax suffered an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow which will require surgery after a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler last Monday on Raw. She will be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Stay locked to WWE social and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

People In WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Mick Foley Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly had some heat within WWE over the comments he made about the company and AEW earlier this week. As noted, Foley took to Facebook following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier and issued a “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM” video. Foley talked about how WWE is no longer the company that talents aspire to make it to. His full comments can be found below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy