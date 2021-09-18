The Bloodline Set For Major WWE RAW Match On Monday
The Bloodline has been announced for a huge six-man match on Monday’s WWE RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. We noted before how The Bloodline would not be working the quick WWE UK blue brand tour that’s about to begin. WWE has now announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on Monday’s RAW to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0