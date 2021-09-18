Trace Adkins Passionately Explains How Wife Victoria ‘Rejuvenated’ His Life

Sometimes, two people look like they’d mix like oil and water. However, when you put them together, they stick permanently. Some see this and say that opposites attract. On the other hand, some might see these odd couples and realize that love doesn’t really make any sense. Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt are one of those couples. He took a dive into what makes them tick in the song “It All Adds up to Us,” from The Way I Wanna Go.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO