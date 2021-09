Friday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Saturday’s schedule

Here are Friday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Saturday’s schedule.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

H.S. FOOTBALL

EPC

Nazareth at Bethlehem Catholic, 2

Pleasant Valley at ES South, 7

COLONIAL LEAGUE

Saucon Valley at Wilson, 1

Tamaqua at Pen Argyl, 1:30

OTHER

Executive Education at Shikellamy, 6:30

BOYS SOCCER

Central Catholic at Moravian Academy, 10 a.m.

Bangor at ES North, 10 a.m.

Freedom at Saucon Valley, 10 a.m.

Liberty at Pleasant Valley, 10 a.m.

Jim Thorpe at Pen Argyl, 10 a.m.

Nazareth at Dieruff, 11 a.m.

Emmaus at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.

Wilson at Notre Dame ES, 12:30

Honesdale at PM East, 1

Southern Lehigh at Pennridge, 5:30

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Lehigh at Tamaqua, 9:30 a.m.

Parkland at Governor Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Northwestern at Central Columbia, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame GP at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Lehighton at ES South, 10 a.m.

Saucon Valley at Freedom, 10 a.m.

Moravian Academy at Catasauqua, 10 a.m.

Pen Argyl at Jim Thorpe, 10 a.m.

Blue Mountain at Salisbury, 12

Wilson at Notre Dame ES, 12:30

Methacton at Emmaus, 1

ES North at Dieruff. 3

Bethlehem Catholic at Liberty, 6

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

Allen at PM East, 10 a.m.

Stroudsburg at Bethlehem Catholic, 10 a.m.

Northampton at Emmaus, 10 a.m.

ES North at Nazareth, 10 a.m.

ES South at Pen Argyl, 10 a.m.

Liberty at Whitehall, 10 a.m.

Southern Lehigh at Bangor, 10 a.m.

Palmerton at Saucon Valley, 10 a.m.

Plumstead Christian at Moravian Academy, 11 a.m.

Pleasant Valley at Parkland, 11:30 a.m.

CB West at Pennridge, 12

Wilson at Palisades, 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Bangor at Liberty, 10 a.m.

Parkland at Southern Lehigh, 10 a.m.

Jim Thorpe at Blue Mountain, 10 a.m.

Easton at Allen, 12

Northampton at Bethlehem Catholic, 10 a.m.

Emmaus at Pleasant Valley, 10 a.m.

Whitehall at Nazareth, 10 a.m.

ES North at Notre Dame ES, 11 a.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Spartan Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Emmaus at Parkland Invitational Tournament, 9 a.m.

Stroudsburg at Allen, 11 a.m.

Freedom at Dieruff, 11 a.m.

ES North at Whitehall, 11 a.m.

Lehighton at Palmerton, 11 a.m.

Nazareth at Bethlehem Catholic, 11:15 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Princeton at Lehigh, 12

Seton Hill at Kutztown, 12

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30

Susuquehanna at Moravian, 1

Ursinus at Muhlenberg, 1

Mercyhurst at East Stroudsburg, 1

MEN’S SOCCER

East Stroudsburg at Holy Family, 12

DeSales at Penn State Berks, 1

Neumann at Moravian, 4

Muhlenberg at McDaniel, 4

Bucknell at Lafayette, 5

Loyola-Maryland at Lehigh, 7:30

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Muhlenberg at McDaniel, 1

DeSales at Stevenson, 4

Lafayette at Boston U., 4

Army at Lehigh, 5

Mansfield at East Stroudsburg, 7

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Lafayette at American, 11 a.m.

Lindenwood at East Stroudsburg, 11 a.m.

Catholic University at Moravian, 12

Juniata at DeSales, 1

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2, ES SOUTH 1

CC: Goals: Maksym Komperda, Brandon Quinn; Assists: Ben Scandone, C. Kuczynski; ESS: Goal: Tobias Golab; Saves: C. McAllister 9

PM EAST 6, ALLEN 1

PME: Goals: - David Bzura 3, Phillip Kostecki, Carlos Morris; Assists: Bzura, Kealon Hutton, Kostecki; Saves: Ethan Lovelace 3, Riley Calemno 2; A: Goal: Miguel Delgado; Assists: Ivan Yance; Saves: Emiliano Gomez 7, Justin Carbajal 5

NOTRE DAME GP 9, CATASAUQUA 1

NDGP: Goals: B. Boyle 5, Francesco D’Avella, R. Miller, C. Bohn, L. Duffy; Assists: D’Avella 2, R. Miller 2, C. Boyle; Shots: 33; Corners: 13; Saves: Logan Gibbs 4; C: Goal: V. Takahaski; Shots: 11; Corners: 1; Saves: W. Fotta 5.

NAZARETH 3, SOUTHERN LEHIGH 0

N: Goals: Cole Hilarczyk 2, Trevor Digby; Assists: Zack McKinney 2, Sam Netzley; Saves: Nolan Booth 5.

EMMAUS 10, ES NORTH 0

ESN: Saves: John Coad 4; E: Goals: Bryan Flor 2, Ryan Latchford 2, Nick Stephan 2, Jack Lawrence, Ryan Kiernan, Jaeden Amato, Blaise Verrastro; Assists: Juan Ramirez, John Hanvey, Adam Grigoruk; Shots: 14; Corners: 8; Saves: Max McGrath 0.

FREEDOM 4, EASTON 1

F: Goals: Michael Krents, Stephen Callaghan, Omar Rodriguez, Sebastian Garces; Assists: Peter Tichy 2, Austin Hoffert; Saves: Tristan Willey 3

GIRLS SOCCER

WHITEHALL 1, STROUDSBURG 0

W: Goal: Sarah Wakim; Assist: Alyssa Marstellar; Shots: 5; Corners: 5; Saves: Fisher 1; S: Shots: 1; Corners: 4; Saves: Pelaez 4

NAZARETH 10, DIERUFF 0

N: Goals: Kylee James 2, Mikela Mooney 2, Skyler Jordan, Kayley Hynes, Chloe Guerra, Lauren Meneely, Kirsten Polgar, Norah Stivala; Assists: Sarah Topping 2, Rachel Billet 2, Renee Wells 2, Mikela Mooney, Chloe Guerra, Ava Petruska; Shots: 27; Saves: Kelly Leszcynski 0, Katie Hency 1; D: Shots: 1; Saves: Carissa Tice 9

NAZARETH 3, ES SOUTH 0

N: Goals: Kayley Hynes 2, Skyler Jordan; Assist. Sarah Topping. Kayley Hynes; Shots: 8; Saves: Kelly Leszcynski 0; ESS: Shots: 0; Saves: Natasha Torres 3

NORTHWESTERN 6, BANGOR 0

NW: Goals Sammy Bardonner, Alexis Vennera, Sophia Motolese, Olivia Motolese, Jakayla Holmes, Quinn Conrey; Shots: 16; Saves: Naomi Glassberg 1; B: Shots: 2; Saves: 10.

NOTRE DAME GP 1, CATASAUQUA 0

NDGP: Goals: Emma Altmire; Assists: Emily Lessig.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

SALISBURY 3, PEN ARGYL 2

S: Goals: Ella DeFazio 2, Jillian Stoeckel; Assist: Sophia Ascani; PA: Goals: Izzy Groves, Katrina Valente

MORAVIAN ACADEMY 6, CATASAUQUA 0

MA: Goals: Emma Scarperi, Rylin Becker, Megan Dadio, Quinn Lauden, Gia Gupta, Nikki Chiaradia; Assist: Chiaradia; C: Saves: Sophia Becker 12

BANGOR 2, LEHIGHTON 0

B: Goals: Reagan Heard, Bryanna Cyphers

GIRLS TENNIS

NAZARETH 6, ES NORTH 1

Singles — Angie Moncavage (N) def Jayna Penn 6-1, 6-0; Jessica Rodriguez (N) def Sarah Farah 6-3, 6-0; Gianna Giacobbe (N) def Imani Quaterman 6-2, 6-2; Doubles — Farah/Penn (ESN) def Smith/Olson 8-0; Emma Ricci/Mackenzie Shoup (N) def Jada Acheampong/Elayna Sytor 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Creighton (N) won by default; Barzin/Ellis (N) won by default

PARKLAND 6, PLEASANT VALLEY 1

Singles — Erin Joo (P) def Briana Noel 6-0, 6-0; Leah Zolotareva (P) def Ashley Kovads 6-0, 6-0; Gigi Leonzi (P) def Jordan Rosenberg 6-0, 6-0; Doubles — Mariana Barrayam/ Sophia Barrayam (PV) def Ali Silman/Belle Mattson 8-6; Anshika Gupta/Kaila Miles (P) def Kassidy Shup/Brianca Pridham 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Petrocelli/Sophie Elijovich (P) def Molly Schaeffer/Carly Rehrig 6-0, 6-1; Carla Franco/Kiera Miles (P) def Kristen Rakoski/Emily Gately 6-0, 6-0

STROUDSBURG 6, BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 1

Singles — Paras Briegel (S) def. Cara Magliochetti 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Adams (BC) def. Emma Schomberg 6-3, 6-1; Rachel Traub (S) def. Isabella Bautista 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Doubles — Katherine Georgios & Julianna Vo (S) def. Marissa Greenawalt & EmmaMutis 8-1; Allison Willis & Katie Hosko (S) def. Patty Superka & Grace Hartman 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Sophia Loomis & Lana Marsh (S) def. Maddie Lennert & Ella Trunzo 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Evilina Ogrodwiczuk & Maddie Leeth (S) def. Claire Zaza & Ava Burkart 6-3, 6-0

H.S. GOLF

PARKLAND 411, BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 471

P: James Kelly 69, Drew Cole 85, Sydni Sundstrom 85, Bo Barthol 84, Chloe Chase 88; BC: Case Kelly 84, Evan Druckenmiller 89, George Pavis 93, Derek Ostrosky 92, Xavier Lopez 113

SOUTHERN LEHIGH 396, SALISBURY 462, WILSON 552

SL: Deacon Dickinson 74, Colin Sarnoski 76, Matt Tankred 80, Dominic Cirocco 82, Jeremy Sumner 84; S: Nick Jewell 78, Ava Smarch 78, Hunter Bleam 102, Kyle Artis 102, Josh Holler 102; W: Robby Martz 90, Hunter Bochniak 90, Angelo DiBigio 110, Frankie Thatcher 126, Ava Houser 136

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

BOYS SOCCEER

