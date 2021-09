A white nationalist who came to prominence during former President Donald Trump’s first campaign for office now says he’s an outcast in the small Montana town where he moved to run a white supremacist think tank.Richard Spencer, one of the most prominent leaders of the American white supremacist fringe, is reportedly persona non grata in the township of Whitefish, home to fewer than 10,000 residents, and finds himself unable to find seating at local restaurants and bearing the brunt of a social backlash resulting from an antisemitic campaign against a local real estate agent that he himself instigated.The revelations...

POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO