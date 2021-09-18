CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC vaccination requirement becomes a flashpoint for U.N.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations – The Biden administration worries that this year’s U.N. General Assembly could become a COVID-19 “superspreader event” as world leaders descend on New York City without necessarily abiding by local vaccine requirements. On Friday, President Biden’s U.N. Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told CBS News at a press conference, “We are concerned about the U.N. event being a superspreader event, and that we need to take all measures to ensure that it does not become a superspreader event.”

