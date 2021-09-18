NYC vaccination requirement becomes a flashpoint for U.N.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment facilities would demand evidence of immunization for employees and consumers. A new requirement for employees and visitors to indoor venues, the “Key to NYC Pass,” was unveiled by Mayor Bill de Blasio last month. Following a mayoral executive order and a health department directive, the policy will be introduced on August 16 and phased in over the next few months, with enforcement commencing on September 13. “I recognize that not everyone is going to agree with this,” de Blasio said during a virus briefing on Monday. Yet this will be a life-saving gesture for so many individuals, he says. A Covid-19 vaccination passport scheme, dubbed as “Key to NYC,” went into effect in New York City on Monday as part of the city’s reopening efforts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO