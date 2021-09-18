Matt Bevin pardoned KY man convicted of murder. Now he’s facing new criminal charges.

A Knox County man convicted of murder and later pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been arrested again. Daniel S. Grubb, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Laurel County when he showed up at a garage where he had taken his car for repairs on U.S. 25 six miles south of London and “got into an argument with staff,” according to a uniform citation filed in Laurel District Court by the Laurel County sheriff’s office.