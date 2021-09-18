San Joaquin County students get hands-on look at building trades

Students from around San Joaquin County got a close-up look at careers in the building trades on Friday. The 16th annual Construction Trades Career Fair for High School Students was held on Sept. 17 at the IBEW/NECA Union Electrical Training Center in Stockton. About 600 students, mostly juniors and seniors, from seven school districts around the county participated in the program which gave an overview of apprenticeships and careers in the building trades.