Suicide Records Pair L.A. Witch with The Coathangers for a Classic Punk Mash Up

grimygoods.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of an ongoing 7” vinyl split series, Suicide Records dropped One Way or the High Way, a collaboration featuring Atlanta’s The Coathangers and Los Angeles’ very own, L.A. Witch. For their contributions, both bands cover classic punk rock songs from bands that hair from each’s respective coasts. For L.A. Witch, that means a rambunctious cover of The Gun Club’s “Ghost on the Highway” while The Coathangers tackle Blondie’s “One Way or Another.”

